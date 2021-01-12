Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.32

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 4338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

