ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading Up 13.7%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s share price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,566,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,640,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

