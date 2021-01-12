Revain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.35 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $991.62 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00041084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.34 or 0.00370772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.97 or 0.04383874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.