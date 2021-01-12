Reviewing Crane (NYSE:CR) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Crane (NYSE:CR) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Crane alerts:

65.9% of Crane shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Crane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crane and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane 0.71% 18.09% 5.80% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crane and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane 0 2 4 0 2.67 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane presently has a consensus target price of $72.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.47%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crane and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane $3.28 billion 1.44 $133.30 million $6.02 13.47 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 16.88 $2.74 million N/A N/A

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Volatility & Risk

Crane has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crane beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment sells its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, HOKE, DOPAK, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides technology payment acceptance products for the retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and financial services markets; banknotes and engineered banknote security products; retail cash office solutions; and vending equipment, vending management software, cashless payment, and wireless connectivity products for vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace, and defense and space markets. Its Engineered Materials segment provides fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils to manufacture recreational vehicles, truck bodies, and trailers, as well as used in commercial and industrial building construction. The company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.