Reviewing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 21.93% 2.64% 1.74% Public Storage 48.65% 28.12% 11.90%

98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Public Storage pays out 74.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40 Public Storage 4 5 2 0 1.82

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $213.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Public Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 21.59 $61.98 million $1.23 37.89 Public Storage $2.85 billion 13.55 $1.52 billion $10.75 20.52

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

