Reviewing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Lyons Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 16.23% 7.94% 0.59% Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Lyons Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.19 billion 1.04 $2.72 billion $5.96 5.13 Lyons Bancorp $58.42 million 2.14 $11.01 million N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lyons Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shinhan Financial Group and Lyons Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats Lyons Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting; securitization and derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 876 service centers; 5,773 ATMs; 13 cash dispensers; and 48 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

