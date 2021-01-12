Reviewing ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and SINA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 SINA 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. SINA has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.02%. Given SINA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SINA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SINA $2.16 billion 1.33 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -40.75

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SINA.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and SINA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A SINA -4.67% -2.53% -1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats SINA on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. It also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online loan facilitation and payment, VIP membership, live streaming, and game-related services. SINA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

