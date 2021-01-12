Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR:RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall AG has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -209.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.09.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

