Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 203,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 271,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,954,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 969,423 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 329,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

