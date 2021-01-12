Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
