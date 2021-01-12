Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.10. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

