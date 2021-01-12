Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 4.4%

Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 183,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 223,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

The company has a current ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 17.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81.

Rio2 Limited (RIO.V) (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

