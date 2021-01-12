RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Trading Down 1.6%

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.36. 25,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 19,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

