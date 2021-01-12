Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

RBA opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 117,583 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

