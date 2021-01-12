Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $17.76. Rite Aid shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 2,883,958 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

