Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. 78,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,271. Riverside Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.