Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.33. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 35,068 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

