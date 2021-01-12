Robert W. Baird Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $58.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.26.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. 20,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,526. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,686 shares of company stock worth $6,539,155. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

