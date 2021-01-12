Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) Shares Gap Up to $462.00

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $462.00, but opened at $485.00. Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) shares last traded at $486.70, with a volume of 18,066 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £371.34 million and a PE ratio of 16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 462.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 422.55.

In related news, insider Rohinton (Ron) Mobed purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £55,200 ($72,119.15).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

