Robotina (ROX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,691.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. Robotina has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,691.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robotina has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00042003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00382806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04313587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Robotina

Robotina is a coin. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 coins and its circulating supply is 304,947,473 coins. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico . Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Robotina is an Ethereum-based platform that uses the internet of things, artificial intelligence and blockchain tecnology to optimize the functioning of the electricity grid, reduce electric energy consumption and lower the electricity costs. ROX is an ERC 20 token that serves as the fuel for the Robotina ecosystem. “

Robotina Coin Trading

Robotina can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

