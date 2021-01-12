Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00008714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

