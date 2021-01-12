Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Reduced by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.03. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,081. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

