Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.56

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.56 and traded as high as $31.45. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 25,443 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 44.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

