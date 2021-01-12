Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 355 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 355 price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 362.79.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

