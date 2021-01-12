Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price increased by analysts at Macquarie from $275.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $12.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.29. 4,640,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

