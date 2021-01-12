Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. UBS Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
Root stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 33,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13. Root has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.
About Root
Root, Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's modern, mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.
