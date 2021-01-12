Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,756. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.