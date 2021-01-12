Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.20. 9,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

