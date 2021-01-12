Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of LON:ROL traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.
About Rotala PLC (ROL.L)
