Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON:ROL traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.81. Rotala PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86.

About Rotala PLC (ROL.L)

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

