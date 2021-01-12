Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $25.50. Rotala PLC (ROL.L) shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 8,102 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.75.

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala PLC (ROL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala PLC (ROL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.