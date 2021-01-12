Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.87. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 263,325 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.32 million and a PE ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

