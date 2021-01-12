Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. Finning International has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $23.18.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.