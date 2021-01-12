Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMTNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

