Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to $137.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WSP Global from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.99. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $101.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

