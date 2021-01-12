Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.62 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Royale Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00112374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00266013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062349 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

