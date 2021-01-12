RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.05. 1,480,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 889,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get RPC alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.04 million. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.