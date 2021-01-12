RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in December

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RSNAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. 795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,124. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSNAY shares. Investec cut shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.