Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.56

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.56 and traded as high as $9.90. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 5,730 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 million, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.18%.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

