Ruff (RUFF) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $754,558.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

