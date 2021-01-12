Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.14

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and traded as high as $40.36. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 6,716 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 68.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

