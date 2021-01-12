RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.83. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. Research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

