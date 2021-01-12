Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

