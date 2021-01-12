Ryo Currency Price Up 30.4% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $333,981.41 and $110.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,196.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.31 or 0.03091621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.86 or 0.00397205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.62 or 0.01357443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00549365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00477492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00276150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00021238 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,619,362 coins and its circulating supply is 26,502,049 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

