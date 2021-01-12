Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 41,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,674. Ryohin Keikaku has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

