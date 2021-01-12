Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBRA. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

