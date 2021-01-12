Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Anneka Kingan Acquires 53 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock opened at GBX 283.75 ($3.71) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.48. The firm has a market cap of £709.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

