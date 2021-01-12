Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Anneka Kingan Acquires 53 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock opened at GBX 283.75 ($3.71) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.48. The firm has a market cap of £709.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.
Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) Company Profile
