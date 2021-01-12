SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.46 or 0.00040058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $247,305.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00112483 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00267172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00063201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063061 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

