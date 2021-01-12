SafeCapital Trading Up 7.1% This Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $48,543.33 and approximately $1.33 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00276090 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

