SafeInsure Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $281,937.39 and approximately $1.29 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00272539 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004575 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,108,751 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

