Safex Token (SFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.52 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001570 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.