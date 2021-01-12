Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SAPMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,166. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

